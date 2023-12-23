Redmi A3: Një smartfon i ardhshëm buxhetor do të lançohet së shpejti në Indi

The highly anticipated Redmi A3, a budget smartphone by Redmi, is expected to hit the Indian market soon. This speculation comes after the device appeared on various certification platforms, including NBTC, IMDA, EEC, and most recently, the BIS certification platform.

The BIS listing reveals that the Redmi A3 will have the model number “23129RN51H,” indicating that it could be a variant specifically tailored for the Indian market. What’s interesting is that the listing also mentions the brand name “Poco,” which could suggest a possible rebranding of the Redmi A3. This aligns with Poco’s strategy of rebranding existing Redmi models.

However, the BIS listing does not provide any details regarding the specifications of the Redmi A3. As an entry-level device, it is expected to offer basic functionalities suitable for everyday usage.

To get an idea of what to expect, let’s take a look at the specifications of the Redmi A2, its predecessor. The Redmi A2 featured a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Internally, it was powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, accompanied by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage capacity could be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

The device was equipped with a 5000mAh battery, supporting standard 10W charging. In terms of camera capabilities, it sported an 8-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

While we await further details on the Redmi A3, it seems like Indian smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to another promising budget option from Redmi. Stay tuned for more updates on the Redmi A3’s official launch and specifications in the coming weeks.