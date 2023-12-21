Zbuloni kufjet e reja Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro me tela RGB

Looking to elevate your gaming experience? Look no further than the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired RGB Headset. This stunning gaming accessory is now available for just $149.99, a significant discount from its original price of $200. Offering a 25% markdown off the usual rate, this deal is the lowest price we have ever seen for this model.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Headset features a patented 3-part 50mm driver design and 7.1-channel surround sound, providing you with a truly immersive gaming experience. Its exceptional spatial audio allows you to dive deeper into your favorite games and hear every detail with clarity.

One of the standout features of this headset is its customizable RGB lighting. The interchangeable ears, available in adorable kitty, bear, and bunny designs, can be easily swapped out to suit your style. The lighting on the ears and earcups is stream-responsive, meaning it can interact with emoticons and alerts from your audience via the Razer Streamer Companion app. With over 16.8 million colors and countless effects to choose from, you can truly personalize your gaming setup.

Comfort is also a priority with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Headset. The hybrid fabric and leatherette cushions provide all-day comfort, making it perfect for longer gaming sessions. Additionally, the detachable HyperClear cardioid mic ensures that your voice is as clear as your style, picking up less noise from other directions.

