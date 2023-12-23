Vendet kryesore me emetimet më të larta të karbonit për frymë

Summary: While the world’s biggest carbon emitters are typically the largest economies, analyzing per capita carbon emissions reveals a different perspective. Qatar leads the list, producing nearly 36 tonnes of CO₂ per resident in the country in 2021. Bahrain and Kuwait follow closely behind. Interestingly, economies heavily reliant on fossil fuel exports, such as Brunei, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, feature prominently in the top 10 per capita carbon emitters. Island nations like New Caledonia, Sint Maarten, and Palau also have significant emissions due to their energy needs. On the other hand, Mongolia’s emissions have increased drastically in recent years, mainly attributed to its agriculture sector. It is essential to consider per capita numbers alongside overall emissions to get a comprehensive understanding of a country’s carbon footprint.

Title: Examining Per Capita Carbon Emissions: Surprising Findings

As countries strive to reduce their carbon emissions and combat climate change, it is crucial to assess the per capita carbon emissions to gain a clearer understanding of the contributions made by different countries. While the biggest economies typically dominate the list of carbon emitters, a different narrative emerges when accounting for population.

Qatar, a country known for its wealth and natural gas reserves, ranks first in per capita carbon emissions. In 2021, Qatar produced nearly 36 tonnes of CO₂ for each resident, far surpassing its peers in the top ranks. This finding highlights the significant carbon footprint associated with high-income nations.

Bahrain and Kuwait closely follow Qatar, ranking second and third, respectively, in per capita carbon emissions. These countries, like Qatar, rely heavily on fossil fuel exports, contributing to their high emissions rates. Brunei, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, all economies heavily reliant on fossil fuels, also feature in the top 10 per capita carbon emitters.

Interestingly, island nations and territories are also highly represented in the list. New Caledonia, Sint Maarten, and Palau, among others, have smaller populations but substantial energy needs, usually met through fossil fuel consumption. As