Qualcomm është vendosur të dominojë tregun e çipave të telefonave inteligjentë GenAI, raportet e kërkimit kundër pikës

Counterpoint Research has released a report predicting that Qualcomm will dominate the generative AI (GenAI) smartphone chip market, with over 80% market share in the next two years. In response, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chips are expected to make significant gains in the market.

The report suggests that the coming year will be critical for GenAI smartphones, as initial data indicates that shipments will reach over 100 million units in 2024. Counterpoint’s long-term analysis forecasts that by 2027, GenAI smartphone shipments will reach an impressive 522 million units, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 83%.

GenAI smartphones, as defined by Counterpoint, are a subset of AI smartphones that utilize generative AI to create original content, going beyond pre-programmed responses and predetermined tasks. These devices will feature specific hardware specifications and run optimized AI models natively. The research firm highlights four key areas that OEMs will focus on in the short term: info provisioning, image building, live translation, and personal assistant applications.

Currently, Samsung and Qualcomm are leading the market due to their advanced product offerings and capabilities as “first movers,” according to Counterpoint. Samsung is expected to capture more than 50% of the market share in the next two years, similar to its success with foldable smartphones. Other key Chinese OEMs, including Xiaomi, Vivo, Honor, and Oppo, are also projected to gain significant market share.

GenAI smartphones are anticipated to account for 4% of the market in 2023, with this figure more than doubling by 2024, as per Counterpoint’s estimates. The research firm expects that GenAI smartphone shipments will surpass half a billion units and attain a 40% market share by 2027.

The differentiation of next-generation smartphones by OEMs will heavily rely on integration of GenAI technologies. Samsung has already showcased the use case of its Galaxy AI on smartphones, indicating the crucial role that GenAI will play in setting smartphones apart in the increasingly competitive market.

In conclusion, Qualcomm is poised to dominate the GenAI smartphone chip market, while MediaTek is anticipated to make significant gains. The growth of GenAI smartphones will be crucial in the years to come, with shipments projected to surpass half a billion units by 2027. This emerging technology will differentiate smartphones in terms of functionality and features, with Samsung leading the pack in early adoption and market share.