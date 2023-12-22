Mundësi të reja për ekzaminime mamografike celulare në Warren County

Premier Health is bringing convenient and accessible mammography screenings to busy women in Warren County through their mobile mammography coach. The coach travels to various businesses, public venues, and events throughout southwest Ohio, providing advanced imaging technology for breast cancer detection.

Equipped with state-of-the-art 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology, the mobile mammography coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. This innovative solution brings the screening directly to the women, eliminating the need for long waits and inconvenient appointments.

To schedule a mobile mammogram, women can call (855) 887-7364. Several dates and times are available for appointments in December at different locations in Warren County:

– Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, Springboro

– Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro

– Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness, Lebanon

– Thursday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Health Source of Ohio, Lebanon

Premier Health is dedicated to making mammograms more accessible and convenient for women in Warren County. By bringing the mobile mammography coach to different locations in the area, they hope to encourage more women to prioritize their health and get their annual screenings.

For additional information about the mobile mammography process and available locations, interested individuals can visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email [email mbrojtur]. Take advantage of this new opportunity and prioritize your health by scheduling a mobile mammogram today!