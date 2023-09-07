Jeta e qytetit

Lojtarët e Pokemon Go kritikojnë emrin mashtrues të "Great Storage Box"

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 7, 2023
Pokemon Go trainers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the in-game purchase called the “Great Storage Box” due to its misleading name. The game’s Shop offers various bundles of items known as Boxes, and while some of them offer valuable deals, players have found the Great Storage Box to be lacking.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit shed light on the issue, where a screenshot of the contents of the Great Storage Box revealed that it only included 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, and just 1 Pokemon Storage Upgrade. Many players were disappointed that this “Great Storage Box” only offered one storage upgrade alongside unrelated items.

Some players expressed feeling deceived by the clickbait-like name of the box. However, other trainers noted that the Great Storage Box was not a bad deal in terms of the Coins spent, as each item’s individual cost was calculated to be 1050 Coins. This was compared to the price of buying the items individually, which would result in spending an additional 375 Coins.

While some players acknowledged the value of the items in the Great Storage Box, they still criticized the misleading nature of its name. It remains to be seen whether Niantic, the game’s developer, will release a truly “Great Storage Box” that meets players’ expectations as the Adventures Abound season continues.

Burimet:
– Pokemon Go subreddit (no URL)

