Veçoria e re e Plex ngjall zemërim dhe ngre shqetësime për privatësinë

Plex, a popular streaming service, has recently come under fire for a new feature that has left some users infuriated. The feature, called Discover Together, allows users to share their viewing activity with friends. However, what has sparked outrage is that this functionality is enabled by default and sends a weekly email to friends, disclosing what the user has been watching on their server.

The controversy surrounding this new feature centers around privacy concerns. Many users believed that Plex, being a self-hosted platform, would be more respectful of privacy compared to other streaming services like Netflix. Consequently, this default setting felt like a breach of trust and privacy for some users.

Unsurprisingly, the discussion around this issue escalated to include debates about pornography and whether Plex should disclose this information. Some users noted that there are more embarrassing things to watch than adult content, such as certain types of TV shows.

While Plex didn’t respond to questions from The Register, they did address the controversy on their support forum and Twitter. The software developer claimed that this functionality is opt-in and that users have to explicitly enable it. However, this explanation didn’t satisfy the concerns of users who argued that having the feature enabled by default made it more like an opt-out than an opt-in feature.

The confusion surrounding the feature’s settings has left some users bamboozled. Some even reported receiving emails disclosing others’ viewing habits without realizing that this information was being shared. It seems that the user interface of Plex could be clearer about the feature and its default settings to avoid such misunderstandings.

Overall, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of privacy in digital services. It highlights the need for companies to prioritize user consent and clearly communicate how user data is collected and shared. Privacy concerns should be taken seriously to maintain customer satisfaction and trust in the platform.

Pyetjet e bëra më shpesh (FAQ)

Is the Discover Together feature in Plex enabled by default?

Yes, the Discover Together feature is enabled by default, meaning that users’ viewing activity is shared with their friends unless they opt out.

Can users disable the Discover Together feature?

Yes, users can disable the Discover Together feature by adjusting their settings within the Plex app. Users have the option to turn off the sharing of their viewing habits with friends.

Has Plex responded to the user outrage and privacy concerns?

Plex has not directly responded to the user outrage and privacy concerns surrounding the Discover Together feature. However, the company has acknowledged the controversy on their support forum and Twitter, stating that the feature is opt-in and requires users to actively enable it.

How can users modify their email preferences in Plex?

To modify their email preferences, including the weekly review of viewing habits, users can visit the following link: [link] (source: Plex support forum).