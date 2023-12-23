Miliona përdorues të telefonave celularë paralajmëruan për mashtrimet me tekst të Krishtlindjeve

Millions of mobile phone users are being cautioned about potential text scams during the lead-up to Christmas, particularly on what is being called “Super Saturday.” Cyber criminals may attempt to exploit the busy last-minute shopping period to carry out delivery-style scams, sending messages suggesting that parcels are ready for delivery or that a delivery has been missed. These techniques aim to deceive recipients into clicking on links, which could result in the installation of malware or take them to a phishing website aimed at obtaining personal and financial information.

The BT-owned EE network has managed to block around three million SMS scams heading to customers’ phones on the same day last year. This year, the company anticipates preventing up to five million such scams throughout December. Since the start of 2023, EE has already blocked more than 45 million scam texts.

Delivery-related scams are the most common SMS scams in December, as shoppers rush to organize last-minute holiday parcels. These scams may include messages about missed deliveries or tracking information, prompting customers to click on links that provide criminals with the opportunity to steal data or money.

EE is urging consumers to remain vigilant in order to avoid falling victim to these scams, especially during the next couple of weeks when holiday preparations can distract and potentially lower their guard.

Jonny Bunt, EE’s director of regulatory affairs for the consumer division of BT Group, warns that scammers will be looking for ways to take advantage of the festive frenzy, especially on Super Saturday, the busiest day of the year for high-street retailers.

To stay safe from scams, EE advises users to never click on links from unknown sources, trust their instincts and be cautious of suspicious messages, keep their device software up to date, and refrain from sharing bank details and passwords.

By staying alert and following these preventative measures, mobile phone users can protect themselves from falling victim to text scams during the holiday season.