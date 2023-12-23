Përgatitja për motin e dimrit: Këshilla për një udhëtim të sigurt në rrugë

As winter approaches, it is crucial to stay informed about possible rain, snow, and ice conditions that may impact road travel. Cold rain is on the horizon, which can lead to slippery and slushy roads. To tackle this challenge, it is essential to take preventive measures and ensure road safety.

Allegheny County maintenance manager Ben Devore and PennDOT are fully prepared for the upcoming weather conditions. Devore explains that they have already prepped everything and will have a patrol out starting Sunday at 4 p.m., followed by a full call-out at midnight. This year, they have hired additional teams, which puts them in a better position compared to previous years. Their main strategy is to apply salt on roads and surfaces, which lowers the freezing point of water and prevents ice formation. The salt helps melt the rainwater and creates a brine on the road, making it safer for drivers.

Devore advises drivers in the Pittsburgh area to stay alert and drive cautiously. It is important to avoid getting in the way of salt trucks and road-clearing vehicles. By doing so, drivers can contribute to keeping the roads clear and passable for everyone. The goal is to prevent snow accumulation and treat the roads proactively to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Stay tuned to KDKA-TV for updates on rain and possible freezing temperatures. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, everyone can navigate the winter months safely on the roads.