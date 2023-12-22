In a heartbreaking loss for the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his frustration on Sunday after a controversial call impacted the outcome of the game. The Chiefs, currently leading the AFC West with an 8-5 record, suffered a 20-17 defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

The pivotal play in question occurred in the waning seconds of the game when an offsides call on Kadarius Toney nullified what would have been an exhilarating touchdown. The play involved a lateral pass from Travis Kelce to Toney, but the referees deemed Toney to be slightly over the line of scrimmage.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, spoke candidly after the game, emphasizing that it wasn’t a matter of Toney’s positioning, as he acknowledged that the receiver was “barely” over the line. Instead, Mahomes focused on the inconsistency and lack of warning from the officials regarding offensive offsides.

The Chiefs’ quarterback expressed his disappointment in how a single call could change the outcome of the game and how it goes against the typical protocol observed in the NFL. Mahomes, who has played for seven years, stated that he had never witnessed an offensive offsides call, let alone one made without any warning throughout the game.

Mahomes also stressed that as fans, they want to see the players on the field determine the outcome, rather than controversial calls deciding the game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid echoed these sentiments, finding it embarrassing for the National Football League that such a call took place.

Referee Carl Cheffers defended the call, stating that no warning was necessary due to the extreme position of the player, obstructing the officials’ view of the ball.

This loss against the Bills marks the Chiefs’ first losing streak since Weeks 2-3 of the 2021 season. The team’s struggles extend beyond this game, as All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has not achieved over 100 yards receiving in his last six games. Moreover, the wide receivers have contributed to the frustration by making costly mistakes.

The controversial call has left the Chiefs and their star quarterback frustrated, highlighting the need for consistency and transparency in officiating decisions. As the season progresses, the Chiefs will strive to overcome these setbacks and regain their winning form.