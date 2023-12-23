SmileDirectClub, the once-promising startup in the tooth straightening industry, is now facing closure after a potential deal to revive the company fell through. The publicly traded company, which had filed for bankruptcy in September, had been in negotiations for its founders to inject fresh capital and acquire SmileDirectClub out of Chapter 11. Unfortunately, the critical lender and other creditors did not provide their support, leading to the collapse of the rescue effort, according to attorney Spencer Winters in bankruptcy court on Friday.

Over the past two months, SmileDirectClub had sought potential buyers for the business, but encountered setbacks when interested parties withdrew or submitted unrealistic bids. The last-ditch effort to sell to the founders emerged recently, but it hinged upon receiving the backing of lender HPS Investment Partners and subordinate creditors. Unfortunately, this “Hail Mary” approach did not succeed despite intense efforts throughout the week, Winters explained to US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez during the hearing.

In 2019, SmileDirectClub made headlines with its initial public offering, which valued the company at $8.9 billion, enriching its founders with billionaire status. However, the company soon faced challenges such as declining revenues and an ongoing patent dispute with a competitor. The pandemic also forced SmileDirectClub to make drastic cuts in sales and marketing.

At the time of filing for bankruptcy, SmileDirectClub carried almost $900 million in debt, with $138 million owed to HPS as part of a credit facility. Despite the setbacks, Winters believed until Thursday that a sale of the company as a going concern was still possible and had explored every available option. Unfortunately, the failure to secure crucial support has left SmileDirectClub with no choice but to wind down its operations.