Zbulimet e reja në ADN-në e oktapodit hedhin dritë mbi shembjen e fletës së akullit të Antarktidës

According to a recent study, researchers have made significant progress in solving the mystery of when the West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed. By studying the DNA of the Turquet’s octopus, scientists have uncovered valuable information about the region’s geological history and the implications for future sea level rise.

Unlike previous attempts, the study utilized the genetic history of the Turquet’s octopus to trace past encounters and determine when the collapse of the ice sheet occurred. The findings confirm that the most recent collapse happened over 100,000 years ago during a period known as the Last Interglacial.

Lead study author Sally Lau described the project as “exciting” due to its ability to provide a new perspective on a long-standing question in the geoscience community. By analyzing the DNA of 96 Turquet’s octopuses, researchers were able to construct a detailed family tree dating back millions of years.

The study revealed that different populations of Turquet’s octopuses had interbred around 125,000 years ago during the Last Interglacial, when global temperatures were similar to today’s. This genetic connectivity suggests that the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet during that time had led to inundated coastal regions. However, it also opened up ice-bound areas on the seafloor, enabling the octopuses to occupy new territories and eventually breed with previously geographically separated populations.

The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that the West Antarctic ice sheet is currently a major contributor to global sea level rise. A complete collapse could result in a rise of 3 to 5 meters in sea levels globally. Understanding how the ice sheet behaved in the past when temperatures were similar to today will aid in better projections of future sea level rise.

The choice of the Turquet’s octopus for this study was deliberate. Due to their relatively immobile nature and limited range of movement, these octopuses are more likely to breed within their genetically distinct local populations. This allowed researchers to obtain accurate molecular dating and high-resolution data.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the history of the Antarctic ice sheet and its potential impact on sea level rise. By unraveling the genetic connections of the Turquet’s octopus, scientists have uncovered a crucial piece of the climate change puzzle, making progress towards a better understanding of our changing world.