Zbulo True Stalker: Një Pseudo Vazhdim i krijuar nga fansat për t'ju mbajtur të zënë deri në Stalker 2

Are you eagerly anticipating the release of Stalker 2? Well, while you wait, we have some exciting news for you. A completely new Stalker game, called True Stalker, has just been released as a fan-made mod for the 2010 classic, Stalker Call of Pripyat. This pseudo sequel bridges the narrative gap between Call of Pripyat and Stalker 2, offering an entirely new storyline and a host of improvements.

True Stalker introduces players to Axe, an ordinary stalker who embarks on a solo journey into the Zone. With revamped visuals using a modified X-Ray Engine, the mod brings dynamic weather patterns and sharper textures to enhance the game’s atmosphere. The user interface has also been overhauled to provide a clearer and more intuitive experience.

This fan-made mod takes players across 13 different locations, some of which are new creations, while others are revisits from Call of Pripyat. However, the most impressive aspect of True Stalker is its completely original story and campaign mode. Players can expect new missions, cutscenes, fully-voiced characters, and a specially composed soundtrack.

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting Stalker 2 or simply looking for an immersive gaming experience, True Stalker offers a fresh take on the iconic post-apocalyptic shooter. Available to play right now, this mod serves as the perfect way to keep you engaged until the official release of Stalker 2.

If you’re interested in checking out True Stalker, head over to Mod DB. Alternatively, you can explore some of the other best FPS games or immerse yourself in the greatest ever apocalypse games on PC.

