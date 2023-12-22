Samsung has set its sights on dominating the smartphone market in 2024 with the upcoming release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The latest leaks and renders have pitted the flagship handset against its toughest competitor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Comparative renders reveal key differences between the two devices. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features angular corners, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max showcases rounded corners. The user experience also varies, with Samsung’s OneUI offering more flexibility due to its Android base, while Apple users are locked into the company’s ecosystem.

The camera is an area where the two smartphones will be closely compared. Samsung is expected to equip the S24 Ultra with a new 50-megapixel x5 telephoto lens. This move may force Apple to upgrade the camera capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro Max to match its Android rival.

However, not all Samsung models in the S24 lineup will be as impressive as the Ultra. Reports suggest that the base Galaxy S24 may struggle with the demands of Samsung’s Gauss AI software due to its limited 8 GB of RAM. This could result in a less-than-optimal user experience for owners of the S24.

Aside from the internal specifications, leaked images reveal several notable design changes in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The device will feature a storage compartment for the S-Pen stylus, emphasizing Samsung’s commitment to integrating stylus support into its flagship lineup. The speaker grille has also been redesigned, opting for a single bar cutout for a sleeker aesthetic.

Samsung has also made ergonomic improvements, such as moving the volume buttons and making them wider for a better tactile feel. Additionally, the company has taken a page from Apple’s book by adopting a titanium chassis, reducing the handset’s weight and increasing its durability.

The Galaxy S24 family, including the S24 Ultra, is set to be unveiled at a “Galaxy Unpacked” event on January 17, 2024. Samsung’s aim is to establish the Galaxy S24 Ultra as the benchmark against which all other smartphones in 2024 will be judged. With its powerful specifications and design enhancements, it is certainly poised to make a lasting impression in the fast-paced smartphone market.