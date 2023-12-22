Qendra e re tregtare Publix do të hapet në Panama City

Panama City residents can look forward to the opening of a new Publix shopping center in the coming months. While an exact date has not been confirmed yet, Publix has indicated that they anticipate opening their doors sometime in late January or within the first quarter of 2024.

The City of Panama City recently shared that Publix has applied for a license to operate in the area, providing some insight into the timeline for the center’s opening. With the arrival of Publix, the neighboring businesses are also gearing up for development. Applications for development orders have been submitted by McDonald’s, Circle K, Publix Liquors, and Great Clips, indicating that these establishments will soon join the shopping center.

Named Panama City Centre, the new plaza will not only feature Publix as its anchor store but will also be home to a range of other businesses, providing residents with a convenient one-stop shopping experience. With a diverse offering of retailers, services, and dining options, the center aims to become a local hub for the community.

In addition to the exciting news of the shopping center’s impending opening, a new traffic light has recently been activated at the intersection of Highway 231 and the new Lindsey Crossing. This traffic improvement will help manage the anticipated increase in vehicles once the center becomes fully operational.

As the city eagerly awaits the arrival of the new Publix shopping center and the accompanying businesses, residents can look forward to the convenience and variety that this development will bring to the Panama City community.