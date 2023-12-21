The Department of Attorney General (DAG) in Michigan is taking steps to achieve accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC). Assessors from MLEAC have recently examined the DAG’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services to evaluate their compliance with 108 applicable law enforcement standards.

Attorney General Dana Nessel emphasized the importance of this accreditation process, stating that it provides valuable insight and ensures the highest quality of law enforcement services for the people of Michigan. The DAG is the first state agency in Michigan to participate in this accreditation program.

Since joining the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (MLEAP) in 2022, the DAG has developed and implemented 54 written directives, policies, and procedures aligned with MLEAC accreditation standards. Division Chief Aubrey Sargent highlighted the division’s commitment to excellence and delivering top-tier services to the residents of Michigan.

Accreditation plays a crucial role in improving law enforcement agencies’ standards, efficiency, and effectiveness. It sets guidelines that address and reduce liabilities for the agency and its members, while also ensuring compliance with modern and professional law enforcement procedures.

Law enforcement agencies across Michigan and anyone interested in learning about the accreditation program can access additional information on MLEAC’s website. This accreditation process reflects the DAG’s dedication to upholding high standards and providing exceptional services to the people they proudly serve.

While the core fact remains that the Michigan Department of Attorney General is seeking law enforcement accreditation, this new article provides a different perspective and emphasizes the significance of the process for the department and the residents of Michigan.