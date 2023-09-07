NBA 2K24: Karakteristikat dhe versionet që ndryshojnë lojën

NBA 2K24 is set to revolutionize the virtual basketball scene with its upcoming release. Mark your calendars for September 8, 2023, when the game hits the virtual courts. The legendary Kobe Bryant graces the cover of NBA 2K24, with not one but two editions available – the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition.

The game will be available on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch. Notably, NBA 2K24 is introducing crossplay, allowing players to challenge their friends across different platforms.

Gameplay director Mike Wang has revealed some exciting changes. The shooting mechanics have been overhauled to strike a balance between accessibility and skill. Expect brand-new Badges, ProPlay that replicates real NBA action, tweaks to Adrenaline Boosts, and an enhanced Takeovers system.

The cost of NBA 2K24 varies depending on the edition. The Kobe Bryant Edition is priced at $69.99/£69.99 for next-gen consoles and $59.99/£59.99 for current-gen consoles, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. The Black Mamba Edition is available for $99.99/£89.99 and includes additional in-game content to enhance your NBA 2K24 experience.

Additionally, there is a 25th Anniversary Edition exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, priced at $149.99/£129.99. This edition includes a full-season 12-month NBA League Pass subscription and a wealth of virtual currency and MyTEAM content.

With an array of gameplay enhancements and enticing editions, NBA 2K24 offers an immersive basketball experience that no gaming enthusiast would want to miss. Get ready to hit the virtual courts and dominate the game like a superstar!

