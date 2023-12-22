Titulli: Paralajmërim për stuhi të forta për Nju Xhersin: Priten erëra dhe reshje të mëdha shiu

Summary: The National Weather Service has issued a severe storm warning for New Jersey, predicting gale force winds and heavy rainfall that may turn into snow in some areas. A flood watch is in effect for the entire state, with rainfall expected to reach 2-3 inches. Strong winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected inland, while coastal areas may experience wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The storm may cause minor flooding along the coast and back bays, and power outages are a possibility. Energy provider PSE&G is monitoring the situation and preparing for potential power outages.

In New Jersey, residents are bracing themselves for a severe storm that is expected to bring gale force winds and heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service has issued a warning, upgrading the forecast to include a gale warning and the possibility of snow in the state’s northwestern corner.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire state, starting from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Rainfall totals are expected to reach 2-3 inches in most areas, with some areas experiencing up to four inches of rainfall. The heaviest rainfall is predicted for Sunday night, with temperatures dropping and rain potentially turning into snow in certain parts of the state, particularly in Sussex County.

Strong winds are also expected across the state, with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour inland and 50 miles per hour along the coast. The weather service has upgraded the marine conditions from a gale watch to a warning, anticipating winds of up to 50 miles per hour along the entire coastline.

Minor flooding is expected along the coast and back bays, specifically from Barnegat up through Manasquan. Urban areas with poor drainage and small streams are also at risk of flooding. Power outages are a possibility, as the high winds may cause disruptions to the electrical infrastructure.

PSE&G, the state’s largest energy provider, is closely monitoring the situation and preparing its crews to respond to potential power outages. The company has additional personnel ready to address the issues caused by the storm and is ensuring the availability of critical materials and supplies to maintain reliable service.

Residents are urged to stay updated on the storm conditions and report any power outages through the company’s outage reporting tool on their website. Taking necessary precautions and staying informed about the evolving weather conditions are essential for ensuring safety during this severe storm.