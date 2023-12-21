FBI kërkon vigjilencë në përgjigje të kërcënimeve të mashtrimit kundër shkollave

Multiple school districts in northwest Ohio have received threatening emails claiming to be from a “Russian organization” targeting American schools. However, law enforcement agencies, including Ohio Homeland Security, the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, and the FBI, have determined that these threats are not credible.

Despite the reassurances from law enforcement, several school districts, including Washington Local, Perrysburg, Sandusky, Fremont, Findlay, Genoa Area, and Oregon City, have decided to increase security measures and maintain a heightened police presence on Monday.

In response to these incidents, an FBI media representative emphasized that the bureau takes hoax threats very seriously due to the potential risk it poses to innocent individuals. While there is currently no specific and credible threat, the FBI continues to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information.

The FBI urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement immediately. Local law enforcement agencies have also encouraged students to report anything of concern to them.

Hoax threats targeting schools not only disrupt the educational environment but also put lives at risk. The cooperation between law enforcement and school districts is crucial in maintaining safe learning environments for students. By remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious activity, members of the community can contribute to the safety and security of their schools.