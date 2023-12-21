Moti dimëror pritet të sjellë borë dhe erëra të forta në qendrën e Nju Jorkut

Summary: Central New York is bracing for winter weather as strong winds and several inches of snow are forecasted to start falling on Sunday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for the region, with Syracuse expected to receive about half an inch of rain followed by two to three inches of snow. Onondaga County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Monday evening, with the potential for slick commutes. Other counties, such as Oneida, Madison, Oswego, and Jefferson, are expected to receive varying amounts of snow, with travel conditions likely to be challenging. However, Cayuga County is forecasted to receive little to no snow.

Winter Storm Set to Hit Central New York: Brace for Snow and Blustery Winds

Summary: Winter weather is set to sweep through Central New York, bringing with it heavy snowfall and strong winds. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, alerting residents to prepare for adverse conditions. While the morning will see rain, later in the evening, the precipitation will transition into snow. Syracuse is expected to receive over two inches of snow, along with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Commuters in Onondaga County are advised to exercise caution as the Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until Monday evening. Meanwhile, counties such as Oneida, Madison, Oswego, and Jefferson should brace for significant snow accumulation, making travel difficult with snow-covered roads and limited visibility. Unfortunately for residents of Cayuga County, the forecast suggests they will likely escape the snowfall this time. As Central New York gears up for the impending storm, it is relieved to have narrowly missed a flood watch that has been issued for other parts of the Northeast.