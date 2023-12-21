Bronny James kthehet në basketbollin e kolegjit me një performancë rekord-thyese

Bronny James, son of the basketball legend LeBron James, made a triumphant return to the college basketball court after his health scare earlier this year. In his first-ever college game, Bronny showcased his skills and made a significant impact on the game.

Playing for the University of Southern California, Bronny recorded one 3-pointer, one free throw, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in just 17 minutes of play. Despite his impressive performance, his team ultimately fell short, losing to Long Beach State 84-79 in overtime.

One of Bronny’s steals came at a crucial moment in the game, with only 26 seconds left in regulation and the Trojans leading by one point. He then made one of two free throws, but Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis made a game-tying jumpshot with three seconds remaining. The matchup showcased Bronny’s resilience and determination.

Earlier this summer, the 18-year-old freshman suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice, after which he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He underwent treatment and was given clearance by his doctors to resume his basketball career in late November.

Bronny expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him during his challenging time. He thanked the Mayo Clinic, his family, teammates, coaches, and friends for their unwavering support and assistance.

This game marks a milestone for Bronny as he now has more points in college than his father LeBron James ever had. While LeBron’s basketball career took him straight from high school to the NBA, Bronny is carving his own path in college basketball.

Bronny’s return to the court is not only a testament to his perseverance but also provides hope and inspiration to others facing similar health challenges. As he continues his college basketball journey, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the rise of a new basketball star.