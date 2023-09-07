Shkencëtarët e MIT zhvillojnë teknologjinë e rrjeteve nënujore me fuqi ultra të ulët

A group of scientists from MIT have successfully tested a groundbreaking ultra-low power underwater networking and communication technology. By combining piezoelectric materials with Van Atta array technology, the team created devices that can transmit acoustic signals at kilometer-plus ranges without the need for a battery. Van Atta arrays consist of connected nodes that can redirect signals back to their source, making them more efficient than omnidirectional acoustic devices that suffer from energy loss and shorter communication ranges.

The team built Van Atta arrays using piezoelectric sensors and transformers between nodes to avoid energy loss. These acoustic sensors, approximately three feet squared, are orientation independent and capable of reflecting multiple simultaneous signals up to five kilometers. The system was tested up to 300 meters in the field, which is 15 times further than previous designs using the same power and throughput. The researchers are planning to test the system at longer ranges by heading out on a boat.

The technology, known as Van Atta Acoustic Backscatter (VAB), was developed five years ago and is only now becoming practical. The team has reduced the power applied to the nodes, while still maintaining efficiency. Power consumption is a fraction of what is required for other underwater communication systems. The researchers hope that once they validate their models showing a range of four to five kilometers, the battery-free sensors can be used for various applications such as measuring ocean vitals, climate modeling, coastal monitoring, tracking marine life, and exploring aquatic exoplanets or moons.

Despite a few technical challenges to overcome, the scientists believe there is a clear path to deploying this technology in the near future.

