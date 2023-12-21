Microsoft ndërpret platformën e realitetit të përzier Windows

Microsoft has announced the discontinuation of its Windows Mixed Reality platform, marking the end of its venture into virtual reality. The company updated its list of deprecated Windows features, adding Windows Mixed Reality along with the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR. Microsoft stated that Windows Mixed Reality is now considered “deprecated” and will be removed in a future release of Windows.

Initially launched in 2017, Windows Mixed Reality was Microsoft’s response to competitors like HTC and Oculus in the VR market. The platform provided users access to games, apps, and other experiences within the virtual reality space. Several hardware manufacturers, including Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Samsung, developed mixed reality headsets compatible with Microsoft’s platform.

While the consumer-focused Windows Mixed Reality is being discontinued, it seems that Microsoft’s enterprise-focused HoloLens 2 will continue to be supported. Earlier this year, Microsoft offered a free Windows 11 upgrade and introduced several improvements for the HoloLens 2, priced at $3,500.

This move follows Microsoft’s gradual downsizing of its VR division. Last year, the former boss of HoloLens, Alex Kipman, left the company amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Additionally, Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs, affecting employees involved in mixed reality projects like the now-defunct AltspaceVR app. However, the company remains invested in other VR applications. It recently introduced the Microsoft Mesh app, enabling virtual meetings without the need for a headset. Moreover, through a partnership with Meta, Microsoft allows Quest users to access Office apps and its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

Microsoft’s decision to discontinue its Windows Mixed Reality platform reflects a strategic shift in focus towards alternative applications of VR technology.