Microsoft heq realitetin e përzier Windows në favor të aplikacioneve të tjera VR

Microsoft recently announced that it will be deprecating Windows Mixed Reality, along with its accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR. This move marks a significant shift in the company’s VR strategy, as Microsoft had introduced Windows Mixed Reality in 2017 to compete with virtual reality rivals like HTC and Oculus.

Windows Mixed Reality provided users with access to various games, apps, and experiences within the VR space. Microsoft collaborated with companies such as Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Samsung to develop mixed reality headsets compatible with its platform. However, the company has now deemed Windows Mixed Reality as “deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.”

Although Windows Mixed Reality is being phased out, Microsoft remains committed to exploring other applications of virtual reality. One example is the Microsoft Mesh app, which allows users to meet in a virtual space without the need for a headset. Additionally, Microsoft has formed a partnership with Meta, enabling Quest users to access Office apps and the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

This decision comes as Microsoft has been downsizing its VR division. Last year, Alex Kipman, the head of the HoloLens team, left the company following allegations of sexual misconduct. Furthermore, Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs, affecting the employees working on mixed reality projects, including the discontinued AltspaceVR app.

It is worth noting that the enterprise-focused HoloLens 2 will not be affected by the deprecation of Windows Mixed Reality. Earlier this year, Microsoft provided several upgrades for the headset, including a free Windows 11 upgrade.

Microsoft’s decision to phase out Windows Mixed Reality demonstrates the company’s shift towards other VR applications and partnerships. While this marks the end of an era for the dedicated mixed reality platform, it also paves the way for new opportunities and innovations in the virtual reality landscape.