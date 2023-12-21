Microsoft heq dorë nga realiteti i përzier i Windows

Microsoft has made the decision to phase out its Windows Mixed Reality platform, according to an update to its list of deprecated Windows features. This includes the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR. The company has stated that Windows Mixed Reality is considered “deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.”

Initially introduced in 2017, Windows Mixed Reality was Microsoft’s attempt to compete with virtual reality rivals such as HTC and Oculus. The platform served as a gateway to a variety of games, apps, and experiences within the virtual reality space. It was also compatible with mixed reality headsets from companies like Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Samsung.

However, the phasing out of Windows Mixed Reality does not affect the enterprise-focused HoloLens 2 device, which received a free upgrade to Windows 11 earlier this year. Microsoft remains committed to exploring other applications of virtual reality and augmented reality. For instance, the company is developing the Microsoft Mesh app, which will enable virtual meetings without the need for a headset.

This decision comes amidst several changes within Microsoft’s VR division. The departure of HoloLens boss Alex Kipman and a subsequent round of job cuts affected the team behind Microsoft’s mixed reality projects. Despite these developments, Microsoft has continued to pursue partnerships and collaborations in the VR space. Notably, the company has joined forces with Meta to allow Oculus Quest users to access Office apps and the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

As Microsoft shifts its focus away from Windows Mixed Reality, they are still actively engaged in the development and exploration of virtual reality technologies for various applications.