Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service currently offers free access to Fortnite, but there are indications that the company may introduce ad-supported game streaming in the future. In an interview at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Microsoft Gaming CFO Tim Stuart mentioned the possibility of allowing users to watch a short ad in exchange for a few hours of game streaming.

Stuart’s comments suggest that Microsoft is considering this approach for regions where console ownership is not as prevalent, such as Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. In these markets, where smartphones are more common than traditional gaming devices, an ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming could be a viable business model.

However, it remains uncertain whether Microsoft will actually implement this subscription option. Reports indicate that development of Xbox Cloud Gaming has slowed down in recent months, with plans to support existing game libraries and launch a separate subscription version of the service scrapped.

Nevertheless, Microsoft has been actively exploring the potential of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently, users can access Fortnite for free through the service, showcasing the marketing power of cloud gaming. Microsoft’s internal emails, revealed during the FTC v. Microsoft case, also indicate plans to expand cloud gaming to PC games, which could significantly expand the library available on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Furthermore, Microsoft has been testing mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, although limited to the Xbox console side and not PC.

Although the future of ad-supported game streaming on Xbox Cloud Gaming is uncertain, Microsoft’s considerations show the company’s willingness to explore alternative business models in order to reach a wider audience. The popularity of cloud gaming is on the rise, and Microsoft is actively positioning itself to be a key player in this emerging market.