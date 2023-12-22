Miami shton perspektivën kryesore të linjës mbrojtëse, e vjedh atë nga rivali Florida

Miami’s football program secured a major victory in recruiting as they managed to flip a 4-star defensive line prospect from the University of Florida. Kendall Jackson, a native of Gainesville, verbally committed to the Hurricanes just one week after decommitting from the Gators.

Hailing from Buchholz High School, Jackson is an imposing figure at 6-4 and 250 pounds. He is highly regarded, ranking as the No. 44 defensive lineman, No. 52 player in Florida, and the No. 406 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite.

During his recruitment, Jackson received offers from 18 different programs, but it was Miami that ultimately won him over. In June, he even took a visit to the Hurricanes’ campus, which likely played a role in his decision to commit.

With Jackson’s commitment, the Miami Hurricanes’ recruiting class climbs to No. 5 nationally on the 247Sports Composite rankings. This showcases the success of head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff in attracting top talent to Coral Gables.

Fans of the Hurricanes can catch a glimpse of Jackson’s potential impact by watching his highlight reel, available below, courtesy of Hudl.

Miami’s acquisition of this highly touted defensive line prospect serves as a statement to their rivals and the college football world. The Hurricanes have managed to secure a standout player from their rival’s backyard, enhancing their chances of success both on the recruiting trail and on the field.

The annual clash between Miami and Florida next season on August 31 in Gainesville is sure to add an extra layer of intensity and anticipation, as Jackson sets out to prove his worth against the team he initially pledged to play for.