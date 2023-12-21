Konami lëshon Patch 1.4.0 për Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

In its latest update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Konami has introduced patch 1.4.0 for the PC version of the game. The patch notes, now available on Konami’s website, offer an extensive list of changes and improvements, ensuring players have a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

One of the most significant additions in the update is the introduction of new screen settings. Players now have the option to enable or disable smoothing, which enhances picture quality when turned off. Additionally, they can adjust the screen size to either standard, pixel perfect, or 16:9 aspect ratio, providing more customization options to suit individual preferences.

Moreover, Konami has addressed various audio settings that were missing from the original release. Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater now feature long-requested audio settings, allowing players to adjust game volume and main menu volume prior to gameplay. Furthermore, the Steam version of the game includes a full-screen feature, as well as wallpaper, display area, and screen filter options.

The update also brings improvements to controller responsiveness. Players on Steam can now choose between fast and stable response speed, catering to different playstyles. However, it is worth noting that some setups may experience unstable performance when set to fast, so players are advised to adjust the settings accordingly.

In addition to these changes, the patch addresses minor issues and bug fixes across the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Konami aims to enhance user experience by prioritizing user-set designs on Steam and ensuring optimal performance on various devices.

As players eagerly await the release of the collection on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch in January 2024, the recent updates serve as a testament to Konami’s commitment to delivering an exceptional gaming experience for Metal Gear fans.