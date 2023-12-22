MemryX zbulon teknologjinë revolucionare të AI në CES 2024

MemryX Inc., a groundbreaking startup specializing in AI processing for edge devices, has just made a major announcement regarding its newest development. The company has received production-level silicon for its highly anticipated AI accelerator, the MX3, from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In an impressive feat, within a month of obtaining this advanced technology, MemryX is ready to showcase the capabilities of its MX3 AI accelerator.

The company will be demonstrating the power of the MX3 at the CES 2024 event in Las Vegas. Attendees can expect to witness the MX3 AI accelerator in action, running a multitude of unaltered AI models. This exciting display will serve as a testament to the impressive processing capabilities of the MX3.

MemryX is set to unveil a range of innovative applications at CES 2024. Among these is a multi-stream AI-enabled video management system (VMS) solution, capable of adapting to various real-world applications such as intelligent monitoring, surveillance, safety, and analytics. Additionally, MemryX will present an AI Powered PC (AIPC), highlighting the value of integrating their discrete accelerated AI processor into Windows-based computers alongside traditional CPUs and GPUs.

Collaborating with Cachengo’s Intelligent Edge platforms, MemryX will demonstrate the potential of Edge AI for accelerating threat and weapons detection in public spaces. The company will also showcase real-time AI-enhanced avatar-based video, showcasing its integration into numerous video conferencing applications. Furthermore, in partnership with Edge Impulse’s IDE, MemryX will exhibit Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) detection, providing a comprehensive overview of algorithm development, AI model optimization, and workflow deployment.

Another exciting application presented by MemryX at CES 2024 will be AI-enhanced aerial informatics and robotics simulation (AirSim). By utilizing AI acceleration hardware, this open-source simulation platform will demonstrate the performance improvements achievable in the field of aerial robotics.

Furthermore, attendees can expect to witness the efficiency of a highly optimized Gen AI language model, which operates seamlessly using MemryX’s at-memory computing technology. Lastly, MemryX will showcase a groundbreaking smart city traffic management system, powered by advanced AI processing in partnership with Fracctal.

MemryX’s MX3 AI accelerator promises to revolutionize the AI industry by bringing unprecedented processing power to edge devices. With its impressive range of applications, MemryX is poised to make a significant impact in various sectors such as video management, PC computing, public safety, video conferencing, robotics, language models, and smart city infrastructure.

As CES 2024 draws near, the anticipation builds for MemryX’s ground-shaking showcase, which will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the future of AI technology.