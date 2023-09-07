Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Megan Fox i bashkohet Mortal Kombat 1 si Nitara

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 7, 2023
Megan Fox has been announced as a new addition to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 video game, lending her voice and likeness to the character Nitara, a vampire woman. This casting decision comes after the controversial choice of having Ronda Rousey play Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

Nitara is not a well-known character in the Mortal Kombat franchise, making her a less risky choice for a celebrity voice actor. This mirrors the lesson learned from the reception of Ronda Rousey’s portrayal of Sonya Blade. The developers seem to be aware that the success of the game does not hinge on having a famous actor voice every character.

In an announcement video, Megan Fox expresses her excitement about the role while wearing a distinctive pink hat. She promises to bring a fierce and violent performance to the character, showcasing her ability to “steal Datusha and kill you with it.” Despite the unusual video, fans are optimistic about Fox’s portrayal of Nitara.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a prequel, sequel, and reboot of the Mortal Kombat series. It is set to be released on September 19 across various gaming platforms. With Megan Fox’s involvement, the game is taking on an exciting new dimension, attracting fans of both the franchise and the actress.

