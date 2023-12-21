Anija kozmike SpaceX Dragon Cargo u lidh me sukses me Stacionin Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

NASA’s SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft has completed a successful docking with the International Space Station (ISS) today. The spacecraft, equipped with state-of-the-art thrusters, completed a slow and methodical approach to the ISS’s forward port, guided by ground controllers at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Live coverage of the Dragon cargo spacecraft’s departure from the ISS was broadcasted on NASA Television, the agency’s official website, and the NASA app. Undocking from the Harmony module’s forward port occurred at 5:05 p.m. EST, after which the spacecraft activated its thrusters to move a safe distance away from the station.

With its mission at the ISS complete, the Dragon spacecraft is now set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. It is scheduled to make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida on Friday, December 22. Although the splashdown event will not be broadcasted, interested individuals can find updates and information on NASA’s space station blog.

