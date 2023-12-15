SpaceX për të lëshuar satelitët Starlink me aftësi direkte në qelizë

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites, but this time with a unique feature: direct-to-cell capabilities. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a total of 21 satellites, including six that can provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing on mobile phones. This advancement is seen as a game changer that could eliminate dead zones and ensure connectivity even in the most remote parts of the world.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, announced this promise during an event in August 2022. He described it as a significant development that would allow phones to work even in situations where cell towers are taken out due to natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes.

According to an email sent to the Federal Communication’s Satellite Licensing Division, SpaceX plans to launch approximately 840 direct-to-cell capable satellites over the next six months, with more launches to follow. The company aims to deliver commercial service by 2024, and they have requested authority to launch all 7,500 satellites in their direct-to-cell modification application.

In the United States, the Starlink service will utilize T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS spectrum, ensuring that satellites can be seen from all corners of the country. The service has also partnered with companies in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Initially, the plan was to use Starlink V2 satellites for the service, but due to their size, the smaller Starlink V2 Mini satellites will be used as a temporary solution. The launch of the direct-to-cell satellites, along with the regular Starlink V2 Minis, will take place on a Falcon 9 rocket, and the first stage booster will be landed on the droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

With this latest launch, SpaceX is forging ahead with its mission to provide global connectivity and revolutionize the way we stay connected with our mobile devices.