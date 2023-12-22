Dëmtimi i pemëve shkakton vërshime të mëdha të ujërave të zeza në Durham

In a shocking turn of events, Durham experienced a major sewage overflow after a large tree fell, damaging a sewer line. The incident occurred on Saturday, just south of Duke University, and resulted in nearly half a million gallons of untreated wastewater flowing into an unnamed tributary of Sandy Creek.

Durham officials received reports of a manhole overflowing with sewage at 1519 Pinecrest Road early in the morning. The situation quickly escalated, with crews working tirelessly to contain and mitigate the spill. It took them several hours to plug the sewer main, set up a bypass pump, dam the creek downstream, and pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system.

Authorities are required by state law to notify the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources about such spills. In this case, the department was promptly informed of the incident.

This unfortunate sewage overflow highlights the potential consequences of damaged infrastructure and the need for regular maintenance and inspections. The impact on the surrounding environment, particularly the unnamed tributary of Sandy Creek, is of great concern.

Efforts are underway to address the damage caused by the fallen tree and repair the sewer line. The incident serves as a reminder for both residents and city officials to remain vigilant in the upkeep and monitoring of critical infrastructure to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Durham officials and crews are working diligently to rectify the situation and ensure that the necessary steps are taken to mitigate any further damage. The focus now is on restoring normalcy while implementing measures to prevent tree-related incidents that could result in sewage overflows.