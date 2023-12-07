Apple to Revolutionize Siri Experience with Upgraded Microphone in iPhone 16

Apple is set to make a groundbreaking improvement to its voice assistant, Siri, with a significant upgrade to the microphone in the upcoming iPhone 16. This move aims to enhance the AI-powered Siri experience by strengthening its hardware and software features, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo affirms that in order to promote AI-generated content, it is crucial to improve voice input processing by enhancing Siri’s microphone. The new microphone in the iPhone 16 will have a better signal-to-noise ratio, which will significantly enhance the Siri experience. Additionally, it will feature improved water resistance, ensuring durability and longevity.

This microphone upgrade aligns with previous reports suggesting that Apple plans to highlight enhanced Siri features as a key selling point for the iPhone 16. The integration of large-language models (LLMs) into Siri and Apple’s generative AI ambitions will heavily rely on the improved voice input processing provided by the upgraded microphone.

Moreover, Kuo’s report not only supports the anticipation of new Siri features powered by LLMs in iOS 18, but it also strengthens rumors that additional on-device AI features might be exclusive to the iPhone 16 models.

Kuo’s latest survey revealed that AAC and Goertek are the chosen suppliers for the microphone in the iPhone 16. Both suppliers will equally benefit from the specification upgrade. Kuo predicts that the average selling price of microphones for each iPhone 16 will increase by at least 100-150% compared to the previous iPhone 15 model, resulting in significant revenue and earnings growth for AAC and Goertek.

With this microphone upgrade, Apple is taking a crucial step towards revolutionizing the Siri experience and solidifying its commitment to advancing AI technology. The iPhone 16 is expected to showcase the powerful capabilities of Siri and open new doors for AI-generated content, providing users with a more intuitive and seamless interaction with their devices.