Jill Braff merr një rol të ri si drejtuese e studios për ZeniMax dhe Bethesda

Jill Braff, a seasoned executive in the gaming and entertainment industry, has recently been appointed as the Head of Studio for ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda Game Studios. In an announcement made by Matt Botty, President of Game Content Studios at Microsoft, Braff’s new role comes as part of the leadership changes happening within the companies.

With a wealth of experience in games and entertainment, Braff has held various senior leadership positions throughout her career. She has previously worked at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network, and Warner Bros., where she played a crucial role in building the online and marketing business for the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Braff’s familiarity with ZeniMax and Bethesda teams and leaders stems from her previous role as the leader for the integration work when ZeniMax/Bethesda joined Xbox. Her experience and knowledge make her the ideal candidate to oversee the development teams at both ZeniMax and Bethesda while continuing to lead the Microsoft Casual Games division.

Before joining Microsoft in 2020, Braff served as the Executive Vice President of Digital Commerce at HSN and as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Brit + Co. Her appointment as the Head of Studio highlights the trust and confidence placed in her leadership abilities.

As she steps into her new role, Braff brings a breadth of industry expertise and a passion for gaming and entertainment. Her appointment marks an exciting chapter for ZeniMax and Bethesda, and the gaming community eagerly anticipates the contributions she will make to the studios’ continued success.