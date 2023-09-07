Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche: Një bashkëpunim unik

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche: Një bashkëpunim unik

The collaboration between TAG Heuer and Porsche has resulted in the creation of the innovative TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche watch. This chronograph watch is based on TAG Heuer’s “glassbox” design and features a 42mm by 14.9mm case with a domed sapphire crystal that allows for easy readability at any angle. The watch is available in 18k rose gold with a beige dial or steel with a silvered dial, both of which have rhodium-plated hour and minute hands.

What sets this watch apart is its unique TH20-08 movement. The movement powers the chronograph hand, which accelerates like a car’s speedometer. When the chronograph is started, the hand rapidly covers a third of the dial in 9.1 seconds. However, as it continues to circle the dial, it gradually slows down until it reaches the top and starts again at a fast speed. This feature provides a visually dynamic and engaging experience.

TAG Heuer has expanded its “glassbox” Carreras line with various models to cater to different preferences. The Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche adds another fascinating option for watch enthusiasts and fans of the iconic car brand. The watch’s unique movement and collaboration with Porsche make it a standout in the market.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is priced at 9,000 CHF for the steel version and 23,000 CHF for the rose gold version. This collaboration is a testament to the creativity and innovation that both TAG Heuer and Porsche bring to the table.

Burimet:
– TAG Heuer
– Porsche

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Lajme

Hakerët e Koresë së Veriut synojnë studiuesit e sigurisë me shfrytëzime të ditës zero

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Lajme

Shërbimet e komunikimit në renë kompjuterike: Konsideratat kryesore për një fuqi punëtore hibride të suksesshme

Shtator 7, 2023
Lajme

World of Warcraft: Përditësimet e shpeshta të përmbajtjes së Dragonflight po ndryshojnë lojën

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Rëndësia e rikuperimit në stërvitjen për vrapuesit

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

Publikimi i iOS 16.6.1: Çfarë duhet të dini

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Lajme

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche: Një bashkëpunim unik

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Paketat e reja të Shërbimit të Kredencializimit GHX Thjeshtojnë Kredencializimin e Industrisë së Kujdesit Shëndetësor

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments