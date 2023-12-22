Insomniac Games has issued a response to the recent ransomware attack that saw over 1 million files stolen from the studio. In a statement shared on social media, the company expressed gratitude for the support received and acknowledged the emotional toll the cyberattack had on its development team.

While the stolen data includes personal information of employees and former employees, as well as details about the early development of Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5, Insomniac Games assured fans that the game is still on track. The studio remains resilient in the face of adversity and is determined to deliver a game that meets the expectations of players.

The experience of the ransomware attack has been distressing for Insomniac Games, but they are committed to overcoming the challenges and ensuring that everyone can enjoy the games they develop as intended. The development of Marvel’s Wolverine will continue as planned, with the understanding that the game will evolve throughout its production.

Insomniac Games also expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm of fans but emphasized that official information about Marvel’s Wolverine will be shared at the appropriate time. The studio thanked everyone for their ongoing support during this challenging period.

So far, neither PlayStation Studios nor Sony, the parent company of Insomniac Games, have released their own statements regarding the hack and data leaks. Insider Gaming has made multiple attempts to reach out for comment but has not received a response.

Insomniac Games’ response highlights their determination to persevere despite the cyberattack and their commitment to delivering high-quality games to their dedicated fanbase. As the studio continues to investigate the impact of the attack and protect the personal information of individuals involved, fans can look forward to the development of Marvel’s Wolverine with confidence.