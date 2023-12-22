Versus Evil, botues Indie, përballet me mbylljen ndërsa kompania mëmë pushon të gjithë ekipin

In a surprising turn of events, indie publisher Versus Evil is facing closure as its parent company, tinyBuild, has laid off the entire team. The announcement was made on Versus Evil’s official Twitter account, expressing gratitude to their community for their support over the past decade.

Former employees took to social media to share their disappointment and shock at the sudden layoff. Versus Evil’s Director of Product Strategy, Francis Fincke, expressed his sadness on LinkedIn, stating that the entire 13-person company had been let go during the Christmas break. Lance James, Head of Production, also expressed his disappointment on Twitter, calling their 10-year journey a fun ride that has now come to an end.

According to James, the decision to lay off the team was not made by Versus Evil, but rather by their parent company, tinyBuild. Community Manager Chris Trippi confirmed this on Twitter, stating that it was a call made by tinyBuild. Trippi also mentioned that he is now looking for new opportunities in community management or assistant/associate producer roles.

This closure comes shortly after tinyBuild announced a $2 million investment from Atari, but it seems that cost-cutting measures were still necessary. Versus Evil is not the only casualty of the company’s cost-cutting efforts, as former employees of tinyBuild-owned developer Hakjak Studios announced their closure earlier this month.

Versus Evil, founded in 2013 by Steve Escalante, had gained recognition for publishing games like The Banner Saga trilogy and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. However, with the closure of Versus Evil, the future of these titles remains uncertain.

This unfortunate news adds to a string of layoffs within the gaming industry over the past year. Companies like Embracer, Epic Games, and EA have also faced major cuts, reflecting the challenges faced by the industry as a whole.

As Versus Evil faces closure, the gaming community mourns the loss of another indie publisher and hopes for a brighter future for all those affected by these layoffs.