Njeriu nga Indiana fiton lotarinë, bileta u shkatërrua nga nëpunësi i dyqanit

An Indiana man experienced both excitement and disappointment after winning the lottery. Paul Marshall was elated when he discovered that he held a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. However, his joy quickly turned into frustration when the store clerk accidentally tore up his winning ticket.

Marshall had returned to the store where he purchased the ticket to claim his prize. The clerk verified the matching numbers and proceeded to tear up the ticket, believing it was standard procedure. Marshall was given instructions to collect his winnings at the payment office.

Unfortunately, when Marshall arrived at the payment office and presented the torn ticket, he was informed that the original ticket was required for him to claim the money. The situation was brought to the attention of the Hoosier Lottery Commission, who reviewed security footage and interviewed the clerk involved.

Thankfully, after reconstructing the events and finding confirmation through the store’s security footage, the commission unanimously approved the payout. “This was a fortunate event where we were able to reconstruct what happened,” said Chuck Taylor, the lottery’s director of legal affairs and compliance.

Woman Falls Victim to Scam After Winning Lottery

In a separate incident, Drena Harris also had trouble claiming her lottery prize. After winning $500 from a scratch-off ticket, Harris shared a photo of her winning ticket on social media. Unfortunately, someone used the photo to deceive a store clerk into handing them the prize money.

Retailers participating in the Hoosier Lottery are authorized to pay out prizes up to $600. However, the commission declined to pay an additional $500 to Harris. By the time she filed an appeal, the store where she purchased the ticket had closed down, making it impossible to gather any evidence.

“Ordinarily, if she had acted quickly and reported the incident soon after, we might have been able to obtain evidence. Unfortunately, the retailer where it was cashed had ceased operations for two months,” explained Taylor. The decision not to pay twice was not taken lightly by the commission.

Both cases highlight the importance of safeguarding winning lottery tickets and promptly claiming prizes. It serves as a reminder for lottery winners to follow the necessary procedures to ensure their winnings are secure and to report any potential fraudulent activities promptly.