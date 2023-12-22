Google Pixel 8 Pro: Karakteristikat premtuese, por performancë zhgënjyese

This article takes a dive into the Google Pixel 8 Pro and its performance during a recent trip to Japan. While the phone holds promise with its advanced camera features and AI editing tools, it falls short in several areas, making it difficult to recommend.

Despite improvements in specifications, the Pixel 8 Pro suffers from similar issues that plagued its predecessors. From the onset, connectivity problems became apparent. The phone struggled to connect to the international eSIM and had trouble maintaining a stable Wi-Fi connection. It even experienced call drops throughout the trip.

The new Tensor G3 chip, touted as a significant improvement, proved underwhelming. It quickly heated up and multitasking between apps became a challenge. Basic tasks, such as opening apps or scrolling, felt choppy, akin to using a prototype device. Even the AI editing suite, a standout feature, took an exorbitant amount of time to process and save pictures.

Battery life on the Pixel 8 Pro was disappointing. Despite housing a sizable 4,950mAh battery, it struggled to make it through the day. With a screen-on time of only 3 to 4 hours, it fell short compared to its competitors, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The dual-authentication system, featuring facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor, fell short as well. Face unlock often failed in scenarios like wearing sunglasses or being in bright sunlight. The fingerprint scanner, though available, lacked accuracy.

While the Pixel 8 Pro has redeeming qualities such as improved HDR algorithms, a 5x telephoto lens, and a user-friendly camera app, its overall performance during the Japan trip was lackluster. Connectivity issues, poor multitasking capabilities, and subpar battery life make it difficult to recommend the phone to even the most adventurous buyers.

In conclusion, while the Pixel 8 Pro boasts impressive camera features, it falls short in crucial areas, hindering the overall user experience. Google must address these performance issues to offer a truly competitive flagship phone.