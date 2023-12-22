Mësoni si të shkarkoni me lehtësi rrotullat e Instagramit në iPhone tuaj

In this comprehensive guide, we will show you various methods to download Instagram Reels on your iPhone, allowing you to save and use them for inspiration or on different platforms. Check out these three effective techniques and start downloading Instagram Reels with audio today!

1. Take Advantage of Instagram’s Built-In Feature

Instagram recently launched a convenient feature that allows users to effortlessly download their favorite Reels directly from the app, available for both Android and iOS. To download a Reel on Instagram, simply follow these steps:

1. Find the Reel you want to download.

2. Tap the share button located in the right menu.

3. Look for the download option at the bottom of the screen.

4. Tap the download button, and within seconds, the video will be saved on your device, accessible through your gallery app or file browser.

Please note that not all Instagram Reel creators have enabled the download option for their videos. Additionally, certain videos can only be downloaded without the audio, depending on the background music used.

2. Record Your iPhone Screen

If you stumble upon a captivating video while scrolling through your Instagram feed and wish to save it, you can easily record your iPhone screen. Follow these simple steps:

1. Go to your iPhone Settings and add Screen Recording to your Control Center.

2. Launch the Instagram app and play the video you want to record.

3. Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the Control Center.

4. Tap the record button to start capturing the video along with its audio.

5. Once you finish recording, the high-quality video will be automatically saved to your camera roll.

3. Explore Third-Party Apps

For a quick and efficient way to download Instagram Reels, you can consider using various third-party apps available online. Popular options for iOS include InstDown and InSaver, which can also be used to download Instagram Stories. Here’s a general process you can follow:

1. Copy the link of the Instagram Reel you wish to download.

2. Paste the link into the chosen third-party app.

3. Hit the Download button provided by the app.

4. Voila! The Instagram Reel will be downloaded and ready to use.

Now that you are familiar with multiple methods to download Instagram Reels on your iPhone, feel free to choose the option that best suits your preferences. Start saving and enjoying inspiring content from Instagram today!