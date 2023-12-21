Mikrobet mjedisore: Një nxitje befasuese për riprodhimin e mizave të frutave

New research by scientists from Osaka University and the US has uncovered an unexpected role for environmental microbes in enhancing the reproduction of fruit flies. While much attention has been given to the beneficial microorganisms found in the human gut, this study has shed light on the impact of microbes within the fruit fly microbiome on the development of eggs and egg maturation in female fruit flies.

The research, published in Communications Biology, shows that the microbiome plays a vital role in essential functions for survival, such as metabolic regulation, nutrient intake, and reproduction. In conditions of inadequate nutrition, these microbes can even improve fertility. However, the molecular mechanisms involved in the control of germline maturation, the cells that give rise to eggs and sperm, have remained mysterious.

Lead author Ritsuko Suyama explains that the team proposes that microbes influence various stages of oogenesis, or egg development, by modifying hormone levels and their pathways. By doing so, they can promote host fertility, particularly in conditions of poor nutrition.

Using genetic analysis on fruit flies, the researchers uncovered how microbes enhance oogenesis. They found that the microbes accelerate the division of ovarian cells, suppress programmed cell death, and increase the production of germline stem cells (GSC). This ultimately leads to an increase in the number of mature eggs in females.

The team discovered that the enhancement of reproductive function is controlled by the activation of hormonal pathways for ecdysone and juvenile hormones in the germline stem cells. Ecdysone is a steroid hormone that regulates molting in insects, and the researchers suggest that it may play a crucial role in the microbe-induced increase of GSCs and egg maturation. On the other hand, the juvenile hormone pathway is involved only in GSC proliferation, indicating that different hormonal pathways are activated during different stages of oogenesis.

These findings have significant implications for reproductive health and infertility treatments. Understanding how environmental microbes impact reproductive processes may lead to the development of new treatments involving probiotics. Further research in this field could pave the way for innovative approaches to improving fertility in both humans and other organisms.

Overall, this study highlights the surprising ways in which environmental microbes can influence reproductive outcomes, expanding our understanding of the intricate relationships between microorganisms and their hosts.