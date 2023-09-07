Honor 90 5G Set to Launch in India Next Week with Impressive Camera Features

Honor, the popular smartphone brand, is all set to release its latest flagship device, the Honor 90 5G, in the Indian market next week. The company has officially confirmed the launch via its X handle (formerly Twitter), with the handset expected to come with a powerful 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Honor 90 5G will also feature 3840Hz of PWM dimming, allowing for enhanced display brightness control.

The Chinese market saw the release of the Honor 90 5G and the Honor 90 Pro back in May. Now, the Indian market is eagerly anticipating the launch of the Honor 90 5G on September 14. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm IST, and media invites have already been sent out.

According to the latest teasers, the Honor 90 5G is expected to come with a stunning 1.5K resolution display that is TUV Rheinland-certified. The display will offer up to 1600 nits peak brightness, a pixel density of 435ppi, and 3840Hz PWM dimming for improved visual clarity. The phone will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Chinese variant of the Honor 90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

As for the price, the Honor 90 5G was initially launched in China with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base variant. The higher storage variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively. In India, the handset is expected to be priced around Rs. 35,000.

Honor re-entered the Indian market after withdrawing its operations in 2020, with former Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth leading the brand’s operations. The Honor 90 5G is expected to be available for purchase through Amazon.

