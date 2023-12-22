Përfundoni blerjet tuaja të pushimeve të minutës së fundit me këto oferta fantastike

Summary: The clock is ticking and December 25th is just around the corner. If you still haven’t finished your holiday shopping, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Check out these fantastic tech and gaming deals that will guarantee a memorable Christmas gift and save you some serious cash.

Humble Choice 1 Year Subscription at a Steal

Save $30 on a 12-month subscription to Humble Choice using the promo code “HOLIDAY23”. For just $99, you’ll have access to a monthly curated selection of PC games, plus enjoy up to 20% off additional purchases at the Humble Store. Not only will you be treating yourself to great games, but 5% of your membership fee will also go towards supporting charity.

The Xbox Series X, a Perfect Gift at an Unbeatable Price

Get the Xbox Series X for an incredible $349, which is $150 off its original price. Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are still offering this deal that is even better than what we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just be sure to check if it’s in stock in your area before making the purchase.

An iPad at an Unbeatable Price

For those looking for an iPad experience without breaking the bank, the 10.2″ 9th Generation model is available for just $249.99. This brand new iPad offers great value for its price, especially if you don’t need the latest features and enhancements. It’s a perfect option for those who already have Lightning cables and won’t use it as a hybrid laptop.

Upgrade Your Sound with Apple AirPods Pro

Best Buy and Amazon are currently selling the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro with a USB Type-C connector for only $199.99, saving you $50. With the more universal connector, you no longer need to carry around multiple charging cables for your devices. This offer ensures that you’ll receive your AirPods Pro before Christmas without any additional shipping fees.

An Affordable Alternative: 2nd Gen AirPods

If you want to spend as little as possible, the 2nd gen AirPods are the perfect choice at just $99.99. These AirPods work seamlessly with your iPhone, offering instant pairing, Siri access, and easy control functions. With 5 hours of listening time and an additional 24 hours with the charging case, they are a cost-effective option for music lovers.

Enjoy Family Time with the Splendor Board Game

Target and Amazon have lowered the price of the beloved Splendor board game to an affordable $18.39. This fast-paced game is suitable for all experience levels, providing plenty of strategy without being overwhelming. With a playtime of just 30 minutes, it’s an excellent addition to family game nights.

A Squishy Pikachu Plush for the Festivities

The Squishmallow Pikachu 14″ Holiday Plush is a delightful gift for all ages, wearing an adorable Santa hat. Available at Target for $24.99, it’s the perfect cuddly companion for the holiday season.

The PS5 Slim Console Bundle for the Gaming Enthusiasts

Amazon is offering the PS5 Slim Disc Edition Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 console bundle for $499. It’s the ideal present for gamers who have been eagerly awaiting the sleeker, more compact version of the PlayStation 5.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals that will make your holiday shopping a breeze. Time is running out, so take advantage of these offers and secure the perfect gifts for your loved ones before it’s too late.