Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather to Central Florida

A recent weather phenomenon has brought about a significant drop in temperature to Central Florida, following a cold front that swept through the area on Sunday. The previously rainy and stormy conditions have given way to cooler and drier air, creating a brisk start to the workweek.

Accompanied by a strong north to northeast wind, with speeds reaching 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, Monday will see temperatures in the 60s throughout the afternoon. Despite mostly sunny skies, the mercury will struggle to rise, bringing a noticeable chill to the air.

As the night progresses into early Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to fall further. Areas near or northwest of I-4 will see temperatures dip into the mid to upper 40s, while the rest of east Central Florida will experience temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday will mark the beginning of a gradual warming trend, as strong high pressure builds and wind direction shifts to onshore. While coastal areas will remain windy, temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s. Additional clouds will also be present, adding to the overall atmospheric conditions.

Looking ahead, Central Florida can expect windy weather for the remainder of the week, as a strengthening high pressure system to the north and a stalled front to the south create a tight pressure gradient. Scattered showers will also return to the area, with rain coverage increasing to 30-40% by Thursday and persisting into the weekend.

