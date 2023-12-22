Skuadra e futbollit të shkollës së mesme Hoggard bie e dobët në ndeshjen e kampionatit shtetëror

Summary: The Hoggard High School football team experienced a heartbreaking loss in the NCHSAA 4A state championship game against Weddington, with a final score of 56 to 21. Despite an early lead, Hoggard struggled to score on offense until the second half. The team concludes the season with a remarkable 14-2 record and received recognition for their achievements throughout the year.

In an intense battle at the state championship, the Hoggard High School football team faced Weddington in hopes of securing their second state championship title, the first since 2007. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short as Weddington displayed a dominant performance throughout the game, resulting in a final score of 56 to 21.

Despite an early 7-0 lead, Hoggard struggled to find their rhythm on offense until the second half. Nonetheless, the team fought valiantly and showcased their determination to the very end. “You hate to see it end this way,” expressed Head Coach Craig Underwood. “But I can say I’m going to look back on this season for a long time as one that was just a great thrill ride.”

Despite missing out on the state championship title, Hoggard High School’s football team can still be immensely proud of their achievements during the season. With a remarkable 14-2 record, they demonstrated their excellence by securing both the Mideastern Conference championship and the 4A East Regional championship.

Individual players also received recognition for their outstanding performances. Senior Hudson Wilharm earned an award for his exceptional offensive skills, while Junior Kamar Fulton was honored for his remarkable defensive contributions throughout the tournament.

Although the loss in the state championship may sting, Hoggard High School’s football team can hold their heads high and be proud of their remarkable season. The dedication, hard work, and teamwork showcased by the Vikings have left a lasting impression, and their achievements in 2023 will be remembered for years to come.