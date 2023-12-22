In a remarkable feat of engineering, the Bridan brothers of Southern California’s Oil Stain Lab have brought their childhood dream to life with the creation of the Half11 project. Inspired by the idea of combining a Porsche 911 and an IndyCar, they embarked on a several-year process to build their dream car.

Although the original intention was to create a hybrid of a 911 and an IndyCar, the final result is more reminiscent of a Can Am car or a dominating Targa Florio 908/3. The transformation of an old 912 rusty shell into this powerful machine has involved extensive modifications, to the point that the car hardly resembles a 911 anymore, apart from a few recognizable features such as the upright headlamps and fender tops.

Renowned automotive enthusiast Rob Dahm had the privilege of being the fourth person to drive this extraordinary vehicle. In a recent episode of his Top Gear YouTube show American Tuned, Dahm shared his enthusiasm for the car and provided viewers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at its creation.

While some may argue that a Porsche flat-six powerplant would have been the ideal choice, the Bridan brothers opted for an LS-based Chevrolet V8 engine, determined to create a unique auditory and driving experience. Dahm praised their efforts in making the LS engine sound like nothing else ever built.

The Half11 project is a testament to the brothers’ dedication and passion for automotive innovation. The video showcasing their creation is a must-watch for any car enthusiast. From its stunning design to its exhilarating performance, this electric supercar represents a new era of automotive engineering. Whether you’re a fan of Porsche or simply appreciate groundbreaking technology, the Half11 project is a true masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive world.