Nikki Haley ofron një qasje të re për garën presidenciale republikane

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is taking a unique approach to her campaign by praising former President Donald Trump for his policies while also distancing herself from the chaos that often follows him. Speaking at a campaign event in Iowa, Haley emphasized that she wants to focus on the issues and avoid personal attacks, in contrast to Trump’s campaign style.

Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, has been gaining support among voters who appreciate her positive and issue-oriented approach. Sam Wells, an Iowa resident and first-time Republican caucus participant, praised Haley for not getting personal and for discussing how to solve the country’s problems. “Being a woman, she brings a different perspective for how to attack problems,” Wells said.

While Trump continues to lead in the polls both nationally and in Iowa, Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are working to close the gap. In Real Clear Politics’ average of Iowa polls, Trump stands at 47.3 percent, with DeSantis at 18.7 percent and Haley at 15.7 percent. Similarly, FiveThirtyEight.com shows Trump at 45.9 percent, DeSantis at 19.7 percent, and Haley at 17.5 percent.

Haley’s approach to the campaign has resonated with many voters who are tired of the chaos and divisiveness in politics. She offers a fresh perspective and a focus on solutions, which is proving to be appealing to those seeking a positive change. As the first-in-the-nation Iowa Republican caucuses approach, supporters like Wells are becoming more confident in their choice to support Haley.

With her emphasis on policy and constructive dialogue, Haley presents herself as a promising alternative to the traditional campaign style. As the race for the Republican presidential nomination unfolds, it will be interesting to see if Haley’s approach can challenge Trump’s frontrunner status and attract even more support from voters seeking a candidate who can unite the party and the country.