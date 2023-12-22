Summary: Arion Kurtaj, an 18-year-old hacker known as “A.K”, has been sentenced to an indefinite term in a prison-hospital for leaking 90 videos of the highly-anticipated game, “GTA VI,” in 2022. Despite arguments from his defense that the leak did not cause significant harm, the judge emphasized the real victims and damages caused by Kurtaj’s previous hacking activities. This incident cost Rockstar Games millions of dollars and thousands of hours of work. Kurtaj, who has autism, will remain in confinement until he is no longer considered a risk for further offenses.

In a shocking turn of events, Arion Kurtaj, a notorious hacker, has been sentenced for leaking confidential videos of the upcoming game, “GTA VI.” The leaked videos, which revealed significant details about the game, were confirmed by the recent release of the official trailer on December 5.

Kurtaj, also known as “A.K,” was a key member of the hacking group Lapsus$, responsible for breaching various well-known companies, including Microsoft, Uber, and Nvidia. After his latest intrusion into Rockstar’s servers, he was arrested by the London police and later released on bail. Faced with security concerns, Kurtaj was placed under protection and assigned to reside in a hotel, where he was prohibited from accessing the internet.

Using only a smartphone, keyboard, mouse, and an Amazon Fire Stick connected to the TV in his room, Kurtaj managed to penetrate the New York-based game developer’s system. As a result, Rockstar Games experienced one of the largest leaks in the history of the video game industry, with the hacker, going by the username “TeaPotUberHacker,” publicly sharing the future “Grand Theft Auto” game’s source code on a forum. Additionally, he leaked 90 snippets of the highly anticipated game, revealing never-before-seen details and sequences.

The leak caused substantial financial and operational damage to Rockstar Games, costing the company an estimated $5 million and thousands of work hours. Despite arguments from Kurtaj’s defense team that the leak did not cause severe harm, the judge underscored the genuine victims and extensive damages resulting from the hacker’s previous attacks on individuals and businesses.

Due to Kurtaj’s acute autism, he was deemed unfit to stand trial and was sentenced to a prison-hospital until he is no longer considered a threat. Mental health evaluations presented during the sentencing hearing indicated that Kurtaj remained highly motivated to return to cybercriminal activities. Moreover, numerous reports described incidents of violence and property damage during his confinement.

Fortunately, the leak did not impede the development of “GTA VI,” as Rockstar Games managed to release the highly anticipated trailer on schedule. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by companies in safeguarding their intellectual property against determined hackers like Kurtaj.