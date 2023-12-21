GTA Online Christmas update brings back the Gooch

The latest GTA Online Christmas update is here, and players are excited to explore all the new additions and limited-time events. One of the highlights of the update is the return of the notorious character known as the Gooch. Players have been eagerly waiting for the Gooch to make a comeback, and now they have the chance to locate and kill this menace.

Unlike previous encounters with the Gooch, players must now follow a set of steps to trigger the appearance of this ape-like character. First, ensure that there are at least two players in the lobby. Then, carry some money and snacks in your inventory to lure the Gooch. Finally, patiently wait in the lobby for approximately 48 minutes in real-time.

Once the conditions are met, the Gooch will suddenly spawn in front of the players, robbing them of their money and snacks. The goal is to chase down the Gooch and eliminate it by any means necessary. Players can use the GTA Online Snowball Launcher to take down this elusive character.

Defeating the Gooch will reward players with their stolen money and snacks, as well as a rare full-on suit, which can be worn during snowball fights in the game. However, players should act quickly, as the Gooch event is only available for a limited time, similar to the snowmen collectibles in GTA Online.

So gear up and get ready to hunt down the Gooch in this exciting GTA Online Christmas update!